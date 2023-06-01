Gurinder Brar was recently in the news as he made his nation proud. In Calgary North East, the NDP’s Gurinder Brar defeated the UCP’s Inder Grewal. The achievement of Brar demonstrates the community’s desire for multicultural representation and its dedication to bolstering inclusive policies in the province.

These candidates’ contributions have improved the political atmosphere and promoted a thriving democratic culture. It is impossible to ignore the Punjabi community’s significant presence in Alberta. The 2021 Census shows that Brampton, Surrey, Calgary, and Edmonton are home to more than half of Canada’s Sikh population.

The successes obtained by Punjabi politicians in this election further demonstrate their expanding political representation and influence in Canadian society. The aspirations and expectations of voters are carried by the newly elected Punjabi leaders as they set out on their legislative travels.

Let us have a look at Gurinder Brar’s life:

Gurinder Brar is a successful Calgary business owner and business instructor.

Gurinder paid his way through school by working retail and security jobs before starting his own logistics business which employs more than 40 people. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from SAIT and MSc in Public Policy and Management from the University of London. He has taught at several Calgary-area colleges.

Gurinder is running for office to ensure that Albertans always have access to strong public education and healthcare, and to control the punishing monthly bills the UCP has imposed on families and businesses. Gurinder lives in Cityscape with his wife Parwinder.

He is an active social media user, who shares posts on Facebook supporting communist leaders.

“It’s unsurprising to see that so many NDP candidates openly support communist dictators and call for violent revolution,” said Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) in a Saturday statement.

“Many people across Alberta escaped communism and cherish the freedoms we have in this province.”

Their triumphs highlight a significant turning point for the Punjabi community and emphasize the value of varied viewpoints in determining the future of the province. The success of the Punjabi representatives serves as a reminder of the democratic and inclusive principles that form the foundation of Canadian society.