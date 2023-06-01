Four Punjab origin Canadians win Alberta provincial elections

On Monday four Punjabi origin Canadians were elected to the Alberta Provincial Assembly. A total of 15 Punjabis were part of the race in Calgary and Edmonton.

Rajan Sawhney who is sitting cabinet minister from United Conservative Party (UCP) won from Calgary North West.

Sawhney defeated her nearest rival Michael Lisboa-Smith of the New Democratic Party (NDP).

The current NDP MLA Jasvir Deol won again from Edmonton Meadows. He won against Amritpal Singh Matharu of the UCP.

Parmeet Singh Boporai of the NDP defeated sitting MLA Devinder Toor of the UCP from Calgary Falconridge.

In Calgary North East, NDP’s Gurinder Brar defeated Inder Grewal of the UCP.

However, among the losers, Amanpreet Singh Gill was defeated from Calgary-Bhullar-McCall. Raman Athwal lost from Edmonton Mill Woods, Gurinder Singh Gill from Calgary-Cross, R Singh Bath from Edmonton Ellerslie, Aman Sandhu from Calgary-Cross, Harry Singh from Drayton Valley-Devon, Jeewan Mangat from Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, and Braham Luddu from Lethbridge-West.

According to the Canadian Census 2021, more than 50 per cent of Canada’s Sikhs community resides in Surrey (1,54,415), Calgary (49,465), Edmonton (41,385), and Brampton (1,63,260).