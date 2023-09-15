Who is Gaurav J Pathania? Professor plays BR Ambedkar in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’

Ava DuVernay’s film “Origin” is making waves at prestigious film festivals like Venice and Toronto International. The film, based on Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents,” has garnered significant attention, but one actor, in particular, has captured headlines – Professor Gaurav J Pathania, who portrays Dr. BR Ambedkar in the movie. Let’s delve into the world of this multifaceted individual.

Gaurav J Pathania holds the position of Assistant Professor of Sociology and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) in Virginia, where he contributes significantly to the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding (CJP).

Pathania’s academic journey has seen him teach at esteemed institutions like Georgetown University, George Washington University, and Catholic University of America, all located in Washington, DC.

His debut book, titled “The University as a Site of Resistance: Identity and Student Politics” and published by Oxford University Press in 2018, explores the concept of student resistance within the landscape of higher education in India.

More about Gaurav J Pathania:

Pathania’s research portfolio extends to the examination of socio-political activism within the South Asian diaspora residing in the United States. Additionally, he has taken up the role of Assistant Editor for the South Asia Research Journal, a publication affiliated with SOAS in London.

Beyond the academic realm, Gaurav J Pathania spearheads a Global Initiative for Equity and Justice, where he collaborates with scholars engaged in anti-caste, race, and feminist studies focused on higher education and social justice.

He also manages the website mindsofcaste.org, providing a platform for scholars conducting research on caste and mental health. Notably, he is an anti-caste poet, writer, and community builder, having received national recognition for his poetry, which has found its way into both popular and academic publications.

As a dedicated community organizer, Pathania is a vital part of the Authors’ Lab at the Ambedkar International Center, where he mentors emerging scholars in the field of caste and social justice.

Professor Gaurav J Pathania’s diverse contributions to academia, his commitment to social justice, and his creative pursuits as a poet and writer underscore the profound impact he continues to make within multiple spheres.