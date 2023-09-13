Who is Suraj Yengde? ‘Caste Matters’ author is now an actor in Ava Duvernay’s ‘Origin’

In the realm of American entertainment, Ava DuVernay is a notable figure who recently made headlines with her latest film, “Origin.” It is worth noting that alongside Ava DuVernay during these premieres was a familiar face from India, Dr. Suraj Yengde. Let’s delve into who he is and the role he played in these premieres.

There are reports that Suraj Yengde provided editorial suggestions for the movie ‘Origin’ and also portrayed himself in the film.

Dr. Suraj Yengde has an extensive body of work in the fields of caste, race, ethnicity studies, labor, and migration in the global south. His contributions include numerous essays, articles, and book reviews published in multiple languages. Currently, he is actively engaged in the development of a critical theory focusing on Dalit and Black Studies.

Acknowledged for his influence and expertise, Dr. Yengde has earned titles such as “25 Most Influential Young Indian” by GQ magazine and “Most Influential Young Dalit” by Zee. He is the author of the bestselling book “Caste Matters” and serves as the co-editor of the award-winning anthology “The Radical in Ambedkar.”

Dr. Yengde holds a research associate position within the Department of African and African American Studies. He has forthcoming books on the horizon, including “Caste: A New History of the World” with Allen Lane in 2022 and a biography of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in collaboration with Juggernaut Press, also slated for release in 2022.

His remarkable contributions to literature have not gone unnoticed. He was one of the nominees for India’s highest literary honor, the “Sahitya Akademi,” and emerged as a finalist for the “Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar” in 2023.

Dr. Yengde’s impact extends beyond the realm of academia. He is a co-convener of the Dalit-Black Lives Matter symposium. In addition, he plays an active role in the Dalit and Black Power Movement. At Harvard, he leads a monthly Ambedkar Lecture Series.

Additionally, he convenes the Dalit Film Festival and is actively involved in the India for Diversity movement. One of his notable articles is “Dalit in Black America: Race, Caste, and the Making of Dalit-Black Archives”. It explores the concept of “sibling solidarity” through Dalit and Black archives. This helps in furthering our understanding of the intersection of these critical issues.