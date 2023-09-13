Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ showcases caste-based discrimination

Ava DuVernay’s latest cinematic creation, ‘Origin,’ delves deep into the world of academia, exploring the journey of a black scholar as she endeavors to pen a groundbreaking book on “caste.” This film talks about the intricate webs of societal hierarchies woven from factors such as caste, race, class, and gender. It draws its inspiration from Isabel Wilkerson’s insightful work, ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.’

Throughout ‘Origin,’ viewers are treated to a rich tapestry of facts, narratives, and anecdotes that shed light on the pioneers of caste studies. The narrative serves as a poignant testament to the diverse forms of oppression endured by marginalized communities across the globe, including India.

Isabel Wilkerson’s book from 2020 was the first to bring the idea of “caste” into the American conversation. ‘Origin’ acknowledges the significant influence of Allison and Elizabeth Davis, an African American couple whose research work served as the cornerstone for subsequent explorations of this intricate topic.

The film truly shines in its ability to draw compelling parallels between everyday sorrows and systemic prejudice. It deftly interweaves Wilkerson’s personal experiences with the political landscape of her profession and the historical reckoning that must ensue.

‘Origin’ takes viewers on a journey that traverses personal tragedies in Wilkerson’s life. That includes recreations of harrowing chapters from Nazi Germany’s history, the stark realities of Jim Crow segregation in the southern United States. In addition, it sheds light on the injustices endured by the Dalits in India.

More about Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’:

This cinematic marvel had its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. It took place on September 6, 2023, marking a historic moment for director Ava DuVernay. She became the first Black director to debut her film at this prestigious festival. This sets new milestones in the world of cinema.

Prior to its premiere, Neon acquired distribution rights for ‘Origin’. It generated considerable anticipation among audiences. The film continued to make waves, gracing the screens of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2023. This further solidifies its place as a cinematic masterpiece worth watching.