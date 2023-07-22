Who is Divya Mittal? IAS officer, IIT graduate, IIM alumna, AIR 68 in 1st attempt

Divya Mittal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, recently shared on Twitter her insider tips for passing the entrance exams for the Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), and UPSC, which led to her appointment as an IAS officer.

IAS officer Divya Mittal earned an All India Rank (AIR) of 68 in the 2012 UPSC. She also cleared IIT and IIM entrance exams. She earned her engineering degree from the esteemed IIT Delhi. Later, she obtained an MBA from IIM Bangalore.

According to Divya Mittal, in order to achieve their goals and give their preparation for the IIT, IIM, and UPSC top priority, one must remain committed and motivated. Every week, review your phone usage and the apps you used. You frequently aren’t even aware of how much time you are wasting on mobile apps, according to Divya Mittal.

Divya Mittal also discussed the benefits of early morning study sessions and a method she uses. In order to be motivated to get up and start her studies, Divya Mittal claimed she used to keep her alarm clock far away from her so that she has to walk up to turn off the alarm.

Divya Mittal studied for 90 to 120 minutes straight with a 15-minute break in between to sharpen her attention. Additionally, Divya Mittal advised aspirants to try the Trata meditation technique, which entails focusing on one object in order to increase concentration.

Divya Mittal added, “Get close to nature – go to a park and walk/sit, get some sunlight even if for 5–10 minutes. Exercise, preferably outside, at least a 20-minute walk.”

In her thread’s conclusion, Divya Mittal stated that although her advice may appear straightforward, consistently putting it into practice can have a significant impact on reaching academic objectives.

Divya Mittal worked as an options trader in London before to entering the civil service.