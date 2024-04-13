Nadia sees 2024 saplings planted to foster ethical electoral participation

In a remarkable display of civic engagement and environmental awareness, Nadia witnessed planting of 2024 saplings in and around 753 polling stations, falling under the Ranaghat sub-division. The initiative, held under the banner “Chunav ka Parv, Desh ka Garv” (festival of elections, pride of the nation), aimed to commemorate the democratic process while promoting environmental consciousness.

Raunak Agarwal, IAS, SDO of Ranaghat, elucidated the multifaceted objectives of the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) activity programme.

“The idea behind the SVEEP activity is to ensure inclusive participation from all sectors of voters,” stated Mr Agarwal. “This includes new voters, young voters, female voters, persons with disabilities (PwD), and senior citizen voters.”

Emphasizing the collaborative effort, he added, “We seek participation from various stakeholders such as Block Development Officers (BDOs), schools, teachers, students, sector officers, and booth level officers (BLOs).”

The initiative aimed to achieve several key goals, including maximizing voter turnout, enhancing political literacy, promoting ethical voting practices, and ensuring compliance with Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines by political parties and candidates.

Mr Agarwal highlighted the importance of raising awareness about Election Commission of India (ECI) initiatives and applications like Know Your Candidate (KYC), Saksham Helpline app, and cvigil.

One of the distinctive aspects of the programme was its focus on environmental sustainability. Mr Agarwal elaborated, “We are committed to contributing to the Green Voting Initiative of the ECI.” Participants took a pledge for ethical and green voting, symbolized by the planting of saplings. Each sapling, planted jointly by a newly enrolled female voter, a PwD voter, and a senior citizen voter, symbolized the collective responsibility towards a greener future.

The standard operating procedure outlined meticulous planning, with BLOs and sector officers ensuring maximum voter participation, especially among underrepresented demographics. Saplings, accompanied by posters provided by the office of the sub-divisional officer, were adopted and cared for by educational institutions and Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), supported by manure sourced from solid waste management (SWM) units.

Educational institutions played a pivotal role in the campaign, with electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) mobilizing student participation. Additionally, booth level awareness groups (BAGs) spearheaded initiatives to promote ethical voting and discourage the use of plastic campaign materials through innovative mediums like wall art and cloth art.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the initiative, Mr Agarwal expressed optimism, stating, “These efforts not only foster a culture of responsible citizenship but also contribute to environmental conservation, reinforcing the idea that every action counts in building a better society.”