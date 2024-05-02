IIT Roorkee-based startup secures top spot in ‘Dare to Dream 4.0’ contest

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee-based startup Linearized Amplifier Technologies and Services (Linear-AmpTech) has secured the top spot in the ‘Dare to Dream 4.0’ contest hosted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with their transformative Gun-Shot detection and its location estimation system, the institute announced on Wednesday.

The startup and the institute presented the technology of Gun-Shot detection and its location estimation to DRDO officials at the IIT Roorkee campus.

The live demonstration showcased the system’s potential, culminating in Linear-AmpTech winning first prize in the ‘Open category: Exploring the Unthinkable and Unimaginable’.

“This technology of Gun-Shot detection and its location estimation has immense potential to revolutionise situational awareness and underscores our commitment to developing technologies that make a difference,” Prof. Karun Rawat, Founding Director of Linear Amptech, and Associate Professor at IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.

As per the institute, this technology is a cutting-edge system that detects and locates gunshots quickly and accurately.

It can help soldiers stay safer and even help prevent city crimes by spotting gunshots early.

The institute also mentioned that the Gun-Shot detection’s location estimation system is set to redefine situational awareness in warfare and public safety.

“Our collaboration with initiatives like ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Skill India’ underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and skill development, empowering our youth to contribute effectively to India’s growth trajectory,” said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee.