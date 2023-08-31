Who is Dhruv Bahl? Bharatpe COO steps down from his role

BharatPe, a notable player in the Indian business landscape, has witnessed another high-level departure as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dhruv Bahl, steps down from his role. This development comes amidst a series of senior-level exits that have garnered significant attention online, with reactions pouring in, including comments from Ashneer Grover, a prominent figure in the company. Let’s take a closer look at Dhruv Bahl and his journey within BharatPe.

Dhruv Bahl, an alumnus of INSEAD, brought to the table a wealth of experience spanning diverse industries and functions. His expertise encompassed sales, strategy, and operations, which he had acquired both through his industry roles and as a consultant at Bain & Co.

His association with BharatPe spanned nearly four years, during which he held various key positions. Notably, he took on the role of Chief Business Officer for the company’s merchant lending segment after serving as the Chief Operating Officer. This transition marked his commitment to contributing to BharatPe’s multifaceted operations.

Dhruv Bahl’s journey with BharatPe began in Delhi, India, where he took on the role of Head of Operations, setting the stage for his subsequent roles within the company.

Beyond his responsibilities at BharatPe, Dhruv Bahl is also recognized as a ventures partner with Bharat Founders Fund, showcasing his involvement in the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Additionally, he serves as an advisor to Flash, a company based in Egypt, known for simplifying bill payments, covering various essentials like phone bills, electricity, and internet services with just a tap.

Past roles of Dhruv Bahl:

Dhruv Bahl’s professional portfolio extends further to include roles such as Chief Business Officer at Roadzen, a pioneering insurance technology firm with a mission to revolutionize global auto insurance through advanced AI-driven solutions. The company caters to a diverse clientele, from leading insurers and fleets to smaller brokers and insurance agents.

Furthermore, his tenure as Head of B2B (Institutional & Corporate Sales) and Value Chain Alliances at Airtel, India’s pioneering payments bank and multi-segment fintech company, showcased his commitment to advancing accessible and inclusive banking solutions.

Prior to these roles, Dhruv Bahl’s career included a stint as Head of Pricing & Analytics at Fortis Healthcare, underscoring his extensive experience across different sectors.

Dhruv Bahl’s contributions to various sectors and his journey within BharatPe serve as a testament to his versatile expertise and commitment to driving innovation and growth in the Indian business landscape.