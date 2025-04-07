Zomato’s food delivery COO Rinshul Chandra resigns

Eternal Limited, the company formerly known as Zomato, has announced that Rinshul Chandra, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its food ordering and delivery business, has resigned.

Chandra, a key part of the company’s senior leadership, submitted his resignation on April 5 and will officially step down from his role on April 7.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that Chandra is leaving to explore new opportunities and passions that match his personal and professional goals.

“It has been an incredibly fulfilling journey over the past seven years, and I am truly grateful for the trust, support, and opportunities I’ve received during my time here. I wish our world-class teams at Eternal the very best,” he wrote.

Chandra had joined the company in 2018 as Assistant Vice President of Product. Over the years, he held several important roles, including Vice President and Head of Business, before becoming the Chief Operating Officer of the food delivery division.

However, Eternal Limited has not yet announced who will take over his responsibilities.

This development comes at a time when the company is facing internal changes. Recently, Zomato was in the news for laying off around 600 customer support staff members within a year of hiring them, as per media reports.

The company has also seen multiple high-level exits over the past year. Hemal Jain, the Global Head of Finance and CFO of Hyperpure, resigned.

Co-founder and Chief People Officer Akriti Chopra also stepped down. In October last year, Independent Director Gunjan Soni resigned from her position.

Zomato recently rebranded itself as Eternal, which now includes four major business units — Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure — as part of its new structure.

Informing shareholders, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal clarified that the name change would apply only to the company and not to the Zomato brand or its app.