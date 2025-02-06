COO Royal Bhutan Army Eastern Command HQ

The chief operations officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, visited headquarters of Eastern Command at Vijay Durg, Kolkata on 5-6 February.

During a ceremony today, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering paid homage to the bravehearts of the Indian Army by laying a wreath at the Vijay Smarak within the headquarters of Eastern Command. The COO also interacted with Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and lauded the efforts of the Indian armed forces for their steadfastness, dedication and professionalism. They discussed measures to enhance defence cooperation between the two armies, particularly in the field of cutting-edge technology, with focus on ensuring the security of both nations. The visiting General also interacted with other senior military officers.

The visit has significantly strengthened the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Indian Army and the Royal Bhutan Army. It also served as an excellent platform for the two armed forces to deepen their partnership in areas of mutual interest, including training, joint exercises and regional security.

