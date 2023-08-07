Who is Cris Lencioni, the bellator MMA out of hospital after suffering cardiac arrest?

The Bellator MMA competitor Cris Lencioni was allegedly allowed to leave the hospital on his own, which is being hailed as a promising move in his recuperation. He suffered a heart attack on June 8, 2023, and subsequently, he was hospitalized with doubts if he will live leave alone playing the sport.

Who is Cris Lencioni

On August 11, 2023, Cris Lencioni the 29-year-old Bellator MMA was slated to compete in a featherweight match at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against veteran Bellator MMA fighter James Gallagher. Lencioni, however, suddenly experienced a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2023, while working out in a gym in Spokane, Washington, in the United States.

As a result, his Bellator bout with Gallagher was postponed. Lencioni’s brain injury is also attributed to the heart attack, presumably as a result of the lack of oxygen the brain received when he was asleep.

The doctors speculated that Long QT syndrome might have contributed to the heart arrest, according to Cris Lencioni’s wife Marca Lencioni. It is a medical condition that impairs the heart’s capacity to unwind following a beating, leading to hazardous abnormalities in a person’s heartbeat.

Marca Lencioni however emphasised that her spouse was making good strides towards rehabilitation because he began reacting to stimuli like her communication with him.

In addition, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney recently shared a picture of Cris Lencioni with a few others outside the hospital where he had been admitted. Lencioni is reportedly recovering incredibly well after suffering a heart arrest and spending time in a coma, according to McKinney.

Lencioni left the hospital on his own, as noted by McKinney in a tweet:

“Cris Lencioni suffered a heart arrest two months ago, and ever since then, he has had to relearn everything. He left the hospital today by himself, walking out. The kid who’s back.”