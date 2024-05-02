BJP drops Brij Bhushan, fields his son from Kaiserganj

The BJP, on Thursday, released its 17th list of two more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh as its candidate from Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP finalised the list which also includes the candidature of Dinesh Pratap Singh from the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Both Kaiserganj and Rae Bareli will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

In Kaiserganj, the BJP has dropped sitting MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and gave the ticket to Karan Bhushan Singh, who is the youngest son of Brij Bhushan.

Born in 1990, Karan Bhushan Singh is a national-level double-trap shooter. He holds a law degree besides doing a business management course in Australia. He will be making his debut in electoral politics this time.

A six-time MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh suffered a massive political setback due to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him that saw some of the country’s top women wrestlers hit the streets.

For the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh, without waiting for the Congress to name its nominee.

Singh began his political career with the Congress and was once considered close to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi switching sides to the BJP. He was elected member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council thrice between 2010 and 2022, besides unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli in 2019.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has been a Gandhi family’s stronghold. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi retained the seat in 2019. She, however, won’t contest this time as she has been nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.