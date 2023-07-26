Choona on Netflix: Full cast, release date, plot, trailer

Upcoming on Netflix is an exciting Indian Hindi-language Heist Comedy Drama series called “Choona.” The show, created, written, and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy, Gyanendra Tripathi, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Atul Srivastava. Mark your calendars, as “Choona” is set to premiere on August 3, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

The plot of “Choona” revolves around an unlikely group of misfits who discover they share a common enemy – a ruthless yet superstitious politician. Motivated by revenge, they come up with an audacious plan to execute a heist and get back at the politician.

The recently unveiled trailer introduces viewers to the character of Shukla, portrayed by the talented Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays a greedy politician with ambitions to become the next chief minister. He finds himself confronted by seven individuals from diverse backgrounds – an astrologer, a lover, a police officer, a student leader, a police informer, a mute man, and an alcoholic. Despite their best efforts to please Shukla, they all end up facing humiliation at his hands.

Advertisement

In an unexpected turn of events, these seemingly unrelated individuals come together to form an unlikely brotherhood. Their master plan involves stealing a whopping sum of Rs 600 crore from Shukla’s party office without leaving any traces behind. The trailer hints at an engaging crime thriller filled with witty humor and intense drama.

Pushpendra Nath Misra’s brilliant storytelling brings out the best in the talented cast, including Aashim Gulati, known for his work in “Taj: Divided by Blood,” Namit Das, famous for “Rocket Boys,” and Chandan Roy, acclaimed for his role in “Panchayat.”

As the release date of August 3, 2023, approaches, viewers can’t help but anticipate the unfolding of this gripping tale of revenge, camaraderie, and audacious heist. “Choona” promises to be a captivating series that will keep audiences glued to their screens, eagerly following the adventures of this peculiar group of characters as they take on their formidable adversary.