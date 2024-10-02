Ananya Panday rocks mustache look in BTS photos from CTRL

Ananya Panday is ready to surprise audiences in her upcoming Netflix thriller, CTRL, where she takes on a bold new role as Nella Awasthi. The actress recently gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes by sharing some intriguing photos on her Instagram account, including shots featuring a mustache.

CTRL is an Indian Hindi-language thriller directed by the talented duo Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath, with witty dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. Scheduled for release on October 4, 2024, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films. Alongside Ananya, the cast includes Vihaan Samat, who plays her character’s partner, Joe.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

The story revolves around Nella and Joe, a seemingly perfect influencer couple. However, their relationship takes a dark turn when Joe betrays Nella’s trust. In a desperate bid to erase him from her life, she turns to an AI application that quickly spirals out of control. The film’s premise cleverly delves into the complexities of love, betrayal, and the impact of technology on our relationships.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane praised Ananya’s unique presence, highlighting her connection to contemporary celebrity culture. He noted, “She has a certain personality on social media, and she is a star. People troll her. This adds a fascinating layer to her character, as the film touches on the realities of being in public eye. And, the relentless scrutiny that celebrities face.”

Ananya Panday herself reflected on the character of Nella. She describing her as relatable and reflective of the struggles many face in a technology-driven society. “Nella is like any of us, caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online personas and our true selves,” she explained.