Rakt Bramhand: Aditya Roy Kapur begins shooting for action-fantasy series

Aditya Roy Kapur is diving into the world of action and fantasy with his latest project, ‘Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom’, which marks the actor’s exciting new venture.

Filming for the Netflix series has officially begun in Mumbai, and early buzz is building around the show’s unique blend of action, fantasy, and visual spectacle.

Created by Raj and DK, the minds behind popular hits like ‘The Family Man’, ‘Rakt Bramhand’ is going to offer a thrilling narrative set in a fantastical kingdom. Known for their mastery in storytelling, Raj and DK have teamed up with director Rahi Anil Barve, who gained recognition for his critically acclaimed film ‘Tumbbad’.

Together, they aim to craft a fictional world that captures the essence of childhood fantasy tales, while pushing the boundaries of what viewers expect from an action-packed series.

The series promises an intriguing mix of intense action sequences and stunning visuals, creating a world unlike any other. Raj and DK have expressed their excitement about exploring new terrain with ‘Rakt Bramhand’, calling it “uncharted territory” that pushes their creative limits. They’re thrilled to be working alongside the talented Rahi Anil Barve and their versatile partner, Sita, to bring their vision to life.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, also shared her enthusiasm for the project, calling it the platform’s first mega action-fantasy series. She believes the show will redefine the genre, blending grand-scale action with a captivating and thrilling storyline that will captivate global audiences.

While the full cast list for ‘Rakt Bramhand’ remains under wraps, Aditya’s involvement in the project has generated significant anticipation.

In addition to this, the actor will star in another highly anticipated project, ‘Metro In Dino’. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will feature Aditya alongside an ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The anthology film, which marks Aditya’s second collaboration with Basu after ‘Ludo’, explores bittersweet human relationships in a contemporary setting, inspired by the popular song “In Dino” from ‘Life in a Metro’.