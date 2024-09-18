Ishaan Khatter grateful for love following ‘The Perfect Couple’ success

Ishaan Khatter has recently been receiving an outpouring of love for his performance in the new series ‘The Perfect Couple’. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Khatter shared his heartfelt gratitude, reflecting on the unexpected praise he has received for his portrayal of Shooter Dival, a character who plays a pivotal role in the storyline.

In his post, Ishaan Khatter expressed his surprise and excitement, stating, “The love coming in for Shooter in ‘The Perfect Couple’ has been truly insane and frankly unexpected. I feel re-invigorated and deeply grateful.” His genuine appreciation resonated with fans, showcasing the impact that their support has on his work.

Khatter’s role as Shooter, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, marks a significant moment in his career, especially as the character was originally depicted as white in Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel.

The series adaptation, which features a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Liev Schreiber, brings a fresh perspective to the beloved story. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on ‘Good Girls’ and ‘Awkward’, adapts the show and serves as the showrunner.

In his note, Khatter emphasized the importance of passion in his work. He says, “Protecting the sacredness of my passion towards my work has always been the most important for me.” He acknowledged how the audience’s love makes it easier for him to pursue his craft with dedication. As he prepares for his next project, he is optimistic about creating something special for his fans. He added, “Thank you and wish us luck so we can make something truly special for you. It’s all for you.”

Khatter’s upcoming project is ‘The Royals’, a modern-day rom-com set within the context of Indian royalty. In this series, he will portray Prince Charming, a role that promises to showcase a blend of romance and glamour. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode series features an impressive ensemble cast. That includes Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, and Nora Fatehi, among others.