In a rare public letter, since her mysterious arrest in China three years back, Australian journalist Cheng Lei has expressed her longing for her kids and her native country’s “psychedelic sunsets.”

A former anchor for Chinese public broadcaster CGTN Chen Lei has faces charges of “supplying state secrets overseas”.

Cheng Lei is in custody since August 2020. But she wasn’t actually taken into custody until February 2021.

The verdict and Cheng’s punishment might result in a life sentence in jail. The court has postponed the hearing.

In a message dictated to Australian officials from her cell, Cheng outlines her deplorable incarceration conditions. She sheds new light on a long-standing source of contention between Canberra and Beijing.

Considered a “love letter” to Australia, the message said, “I miss the sun”. reads the message,

“The sun shines through the window in my cell, but I can only stand in it for 10 hours a year.”

The mother of two wrote a moving statement in which she expressed her longing for Australia’s beaches, bushwalks, and “psychedelic sunsets” and claimed that she had not seen a tree in three years.

She claimed that just once a year was her inmate bedding removed for airing.

Even the Australian ambassador to China was prevented from attending the court to observe the trial’s proceedings last March. It took place behind closed doors.

She was absent when her kid started high school. Lei is their only kid, and her parents are becoming older. Time is therefore becoming increasingly valuable, Coyle said on Thursday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

On Thursday night, Cheng’s partner, Nick Coyle, posted her message on the social media site X and to Australian news agencies.

Penny Wong, the foreign minister for Australia, stated on behalf of the entire nation that Cheng should reunite with her children.

There are several comparisons of her with that of Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Jun. The latter is facing detention in China since 2019 on vaguely defined espionage charges.