Who is Charlie Puth? American singer announces engagement

Singer Charlie Puth has some heartwarming news to share with his fans. He recently exchanged rings with his longtime friend, Brooke Sansone, marking a special moment in their journey together. But before we dive into this sweet development, let’s get to know Charlie Puth a little better.

Charlie, whose full name is Charles Otto Puth, hails from Rumson, New Jersey. He comes from a family where music and creativity run deep. His mother, Debra, is a music teacher who also dabbles in writing commercials for HBO, while his father, Charles Otto Puth Sr., is a builder and real estate agent. Charlie also has two younger siblings, twins named Stephen and Mikaela. It’s interesting to note that their family has a unique blend of both Catholic and Jewish backgrounds.

Charlie Puth and his music:

Charlie’s journey into the world of music started back in September 2009 when he created his own YouTube channel called “Charlies Vlogs.” On this channel, he shared comedy videos and acoustic covers that caught the attention of many. It was through these early online performances that he gained his first taste of fame.

In 2010, Charlie released the music video for his first song, “These Are My Sexy Shades,” and in December of the same year, he dropped his debut extended play, “The Otto Tunes,” as an independent release.

Fast forward to 2015, Charlie signed with APG/Atlantic, leading to the removal of his previous records from iTunes. That same year, he released his debut single “Marvin Gaye,” featuring the talented Meghan Trainor.

In the following years, Charlie continued to make his mark in the music industry with hits like “I Warned Myself,” released in August 2019, “Mother” in September, and “Cheating on You” in October. However, there was a twist in early 2020 when Charlie announced that he had decided to start over with his third studio album, scrapping his previous work.

Now, coming back to the present, Charlie Puth’s life has taken another beautiful turn. In the summer of 2022, he began dating Brooke Sansone, a cherished family friend. On December 2 of the same year, Charlie made their relationship official on his Instagram account. And as of September 7, 2023, Charlie Puth joyfully confirmed that he and Brooke are engaged, adding a new chapter to his remarkable journey in both music and love.