Who is Binod Chaudhary? Amitabh Bachchan’s fan richer than his idol

Here is a fan richer than his hero — al biet a Bollywood hero. The only billionaire in Nepal and the head of its sole MNC is a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan. The wealthiest person in Nepal, Binod Chaudhary, is in charge of CG Corp Global, a multi-billion dollar company that owns 136 businesses globally. While Chaudhary’s net worth is Rs 14,000 crore, his idol Amitabh Bachchan’s is Rs 3,000 crore.

Although Binod Chaudhary acquired his money in Nepal, his ancestors were from Rajasthan. He intended to become a chartered accountant, but terrible circumstances forced him to choose a career in business. Binod’s interests now span a wide range of industries, including banking, FMCG, energy, electronics, healthcare, education, and hospitality.

Instant noodles ‘Wai Wai’ are arguably the most well-known brand Chaudhary has pushed. He also holds a controlling interest in Nepal’s Nabil Bank. Over 140 hotels, including well-known 5-star establishments in India, are supposedly owned and run by Chaudhary. A little over 50 years ago, he also opened Nepal’s first disco.

He belongs to a Marwari family that migrated from Rajasthan to Kathmandu in Nepal three generations ago. Years ago, Binod’s father started the first departmental store of the country. The third-generation entrepreneur gave up his CA dream and took over the business after his father was diagnosed with heart problems. He has a net worth of over Rs 14,800 crore ($1.8 billion).

Amitabh Bachchan is Chaudhary’s favourite actor from Bollywood. Legendary Indian businessman JRD Tata and Nobel Prize winner Nelson Mandela are two of his influences. He is not only a very successful businessman but also a Nepali parliamentarian.