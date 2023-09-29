Who is Bharat Sahni? Alia Bhatt extends birthday wishes to this family member

Alia Bhatt extended warm birthday wishes to her “unstoppable partner” Bharat Sahni, marking the special occasion. Neetu Kapoor joined in, showering him with affectionate greetings. This joyful celebration prompts us to delve into who exactly Bharat Sahni is.

Bharat Sahni’s claim to fame lies in his role as the husband of Riddhima Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the sibling of the talented Ranbir Kapoor.

Professionally, Bharat wears the hat of an entrepreneur. He received his education at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, Delhi, and further pursued a BBA with a focus on Finance and Marketing at Saint Mary’s College of California.

More about Bharat Sahni:

His personal life reflects a long-standing romance with Riddhima Kapoor, spanning five years, and their bond has borne fruit in the form of their daughter, Samara Sahni, who arrived in 2011.

Balram Sahni is Bharat’s father, while Indu Sahni is his mother, and he shares his roots with his brother, Akshay Sahni.

Bharat Sahni’s entrepreneurial prowess shines through as he serves as the proprietor of Wear Well India Private Limited, a textile export enterprise headquartered in New Delhi, founded back in 2002.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, Bharat clinched the Global Spa Magazine’s Fit and Fab Festival Award in April 2019. This recognition underscores his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, a theme he frequently expounds upon through his social media presence.

Bharat Sahni’s harmonious relationship with Riddhima’s family is well-documented, and he frequently immerses himself in quality time with them. Additionally, harking back to his school days, Bharat showcased his cricketing prowess as a member of his school’s cricket club. Today, his passion for the sport endures as he organizes cricket tournaments within his company.

In the realm of health and fitness, Bharat Sahni emerges as a true enthusiast. He often shares insights and wisdom on these subjects via his social media channels. His dedication to his family is evident, and it has undoubtedly contributed to his status as an "unstoppable partner" in the eyes of Alia Bhatt and the Kapoor family.