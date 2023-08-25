Who are Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi? Details about Praggnanandhaa parents

Initiating his journey into the world of chess at the tender age of five, this young prodigy has traversed a remarkable path. Through dedicated effort and with the backing of his family, who were initially hesitant about his pursuit of the game, he has achieved significant milestones within the realm of chess. In light of that, let us look at Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi, parents of Praggnanandhaa.

In his family, there is Rameshbabu, the father and Nagalakshmi, his mother. Notably, he has an elder sister named Vaishali R, who is also an adept chess player.

Integral to Praggnanandhaa’s chess journey are his parents, who have assumed pivotal roles in shaping his path. His father, Rameshbabu, holds the role of a branch manager at TNSC Bank, embodying a strong work ethic while providing invaluable backing for his son’s aspirations in chess.

Complementing this, Praggnanandhaa’s mother, Nagalakshmi, fulfills the role of a homemaker, actively accompanying her son to both domestic and international chess tournaments, offering steadfast encouragement. Her steadfast presence has served as a source of fortitude and motivation, aiding Praggnanandhaa in navigating the challenges and pressures of a competitive chess career.

Praggnanandhaa’s father, Rameshbabu, encountered a childhood bout of Polio that left him with a disability. Despite this, he pursued education and graduated and now is working.

Praggnandhaa’s family’s role in his life:

Given his father’s commitments, Praggnanandhaa’s mother assumes the responsibility of accompanying him to various international tournaments. This arrangement enables Praggnanandhaa’s participation in these events while his father tends to his work obligations.

In the realm of Indian chess, Praggnanandhaa’s elder sibling, his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu, shines brightly based on her own achievements. Vaishali holds the title of a two-time Youth Chess Champion and has also earned the prestigious distinction of being a Grandmaster.

Interestingly, Praggnanandhaa’s parents were initially opposed to his pursuit of chess as a career. With Vaishali already actively involved in the sport and the family facing financial constraints that made supporting two players challenging, the decision was influenced by practical considerations.

How did the parents react after the tournament?

A heartwarming moment captured at the ongoing World Cup Chess in Baku features R Nagalakshmi, her eyes gleaming with pride and a warm smile gracing her face. She stands on the sidelines, watching her son, GM R Praggnanandhaa, skillfully navigate the 64 squares, creating a truly photogenic memory.

In the world of Indian sports, there are numerous instances of parents playing a substantial role in shaping their children’s careers. Similar to a picture from three and a half decades ago, where a young Grandmaster named Viswanathan Anand was playing chess while seated on a swing with his mother Sushila, the contentment radiating from Nagalakshmi’s expression after Praggnanandhaa’s victory over Arjun Erigaisi is another indelible memory.

“I must credit my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care (of the two),” Rameshbabu mentioned.