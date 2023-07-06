Who Are Angaiha Five Brothers? Aizawl Siblings Aid Police in Murder Mystery

In the town of Aizawl, two remarkable brothers have captured the attention and admiration of their community. Lalhmangaihzuala, popularly known as Angaiha, and his elder brother Lalhminghlua, also called Sena, have become local heroes after aiding the police in solving a perplexing murder mystery. These brothers, who run a YouTube channel called Angaiha Five Brothers, are currently in the spotlight, and let’s take a closer look at who they are and their extraordinary journey.

For the past three years, the duo has been running their YouTube channel, Angaiha Five Brothers, amassing an impressive following of nearly 33,000 subscribers. Their videos revolve around exploring the paranormal, making them sought-after entertainers in their niche.

On the fateful night of June 30, 2023, Lalhmangaihzuala (Angaiha) and Lalhminghlua (Sena), both in their late twenties, embarked on one of their ghost-hunting adventures near the Tlawng river on the outskirts of Aizawl. Little did they know that this particular expedition would take an unexpected turn. During a live stream of their ghost-hunting escapade, the brothers stumbled upon a deeply decomposed body, sending chills down their spines as well as those of their online viewers.

Without hesitation, they promptly alerted the Aizawl Police, who swiftly responded to the scene. Forensic examinations later revealed signs of foul play, prompting the authorities to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter. The deceased was identified as Vanlalllawma, a 55-year-old individual with a last-known address in Lunglei town, located in Southern Mizoram. Police determined that he had suffered a head injury, seemingly caused by a blunt weapon.

While assisting the police in their investigation, the brave brothers continue to create content for their YouTube channel. Their dedication to their passion shines through as they juggle their newfound local hero status with their commitment to their online community.

In the wake of their involvement in this intriguing case, the town of Aizawl celebrates Lalhmangaihzuala (Angaiha) and Lalhminghlua (Sena) as individuals who went beyond their paranormal pursuits to aid in the pursuit of justice. Their remarkable story serves as a reminder that ordinary people can make an extraordinary impact when circumstances demand it.