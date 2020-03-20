Chaitra Navratri, a festival celebrated in the spring season, will begin from March 25 and last till April 2 this year. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra is the first month of the year and Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the spring season and Hindu New Year. This year will be the Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2077.

During this Navratri, it is a ritual to worship nine different forms of Goddess Durga. This religious practice is symbolic of eliminating negative energies and bringing in peace and happiness. Gudi Padwa and Shri Jhulelal Jayanti are two other festivals that will be celebrated alongside Chaitra Navratri.

Ghatasthapana or Ghat establishment is done at the beginning of the festival in order to create an aura of positivity in the house. Post this installation fasting and other religious activities are conducted. Mother Shailputri, representative of the moon, is the first of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Worshiping this form of goddess is supposed to eliminate the defects related to the Moon.

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga was born on the first day of Chaitra Navratri and based on her orders, God Brahma created the universe. Goddess Durga also assisted Lord Ram in his victory over Ravana. The overall significance of the festival, therefore, lies in the destruction of evil for the creation of harmony.

Auspicious Timings

The auspicious timing of Navratri will begin at 6.19 am and end at 7.17 am on March 25, which in total is 58 minutes.