UP CM performs ‘puja’ at Maa Pateshwari temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited, worshiped and offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur area of Balrampur district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister wished for a happy, healthy and prosperous Uttar Pradesh.

After this, the Chief Minister went to the Gaushala, where he fed jaggery to the cows.

During this, he also interacted with the children he met on the temple premises and gave them chocolates.

It is noteworthy that within five days, the Chief Minister visited several districts of the state and took stock of the development works. He also offered his prayers to the deities.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister visited Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kala Bhairav in Varanasi. Yogi, who went on a tour of Ayodhya on Sunday, offered prayers at Ramlala and Hanumangarhi and then visited Maa Pateshwari dham in Tulsipur on Wednesday.

Extending his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri and Hindu New Year, the Chief Minister said that Vikram Samvat 2080 should bring prosperity to the lives of the people of the state.