Chaitra Navratri 2023: Try out these easy-to-make snacks during nine-day fasting

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival that usually falls in the months of March or April, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. It is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across India. The festival is also known as ‘Vasant Navaratri’ as it is observed during the spring season. This year, the festival will be observed from March 22 to March 30.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars such as Durga, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri with great enthusiasm. Each day is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Devi Durga.

During Navratri, devotees also prepare traditional snacks at their homes and sing bhajans to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. On Navratri, people observe fasting for all nine days. In addition, some people fast for the first two or last two days of the festival. It is believed that Goddess Durga fulfils the wishes of those who fast on these days.

During the fasting period, onions, garlic, and other spices are completely avoided. Many popular dishes are prepared during this festival, such as Sabudana Halwa, fruit chaat, kheer, kuttu ki puri, and more. Here are some of the dishes that you can try making at home while observing fasting.

Milk & juice

In order to stay hydrated while fasting, it is extremely important to drink plenty of fluids. You can even consume lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, watermelon juice, and more.

Kuttu ki puri

Kuttu ki puri (buckwheat flour), is a type of flour commonly used in fasting recipes during festivals. It is rich in fiber, which can help improve digestion and regulate blood sugar levels. It is a healthy source of essential nutrients such as protein, iron, and magnesium. You can enjoy crispy and flavoured Kuttu ki puri served with aloo ki sabzi and curd.

Fruit Chaat

Fruit chaat is the best option to fill your stomach while you are fasting. It is a snack made from a combination of various fruits and spices. It is typically made by mixing a variety of fresh fruits such as apples, bananas, papayas, pomegranates, and grapes.

Makhanas

Makhana, also known as foxnuts or lotus seeds, is a popular ingredient in diet snacks during fasting periods. It is typically roasted in ghee or fried to create a crispy and crunchy snack with a pinch of Sendha Namak. Makhana is low in calories and high in protein and fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied with fewer calories. There are a variety of ways to use these snacks, such as in kheer (pudding), curry, or as a topping on salads.

Sabudana Halwa

Sabudana Halwa is a traditional Indian snack made from tapioca pearls, sugar, ghee, cardamom, and other ingredients. It is high in carbohydrates, which provide energy for the body. This makes it an excellent snack for people who need a quick boost of energy during a fasting period. It is a very easy and simple recipe method that you can try at any time at home during a fast.

Have a blissful celebration with these healthy and crispy snacks.