Shri Ram Lalla celebrating birthday tomorrow at his birthplace after 500 years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that tomorrow (Wednesday), on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram will be commemorating the event on his birthland after a gap of 500 years.

“Thousands of people are now heading to Ayodhya Dham to partake in the birth anniversary festivities. This is a historic moment as Ram Lalla will celebrate his birth anniversary at his birthplace for the first time in five hundred years. Our generations have been blessed to witness the birth anniversary program,” he remarked.

Addressing a public gathering in Nahtaur, the CM urged the public to support Om Kumar, the Lok Sabha candidate for Nagina. He also extended his advance wishes for the Ashtami Tithi of Basantik Navratri and Ram Navami.

In his tirade against the opposition, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said that India was the only country in the world where a deity had to provide evidence of his birthplace.

“This crisis was caused by Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Despite their attempts to undermine our faith, the Sanatan Samaj remained resolute. It was determined to construct a grand temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace, and thanks to PM Modi, we have achieved this success.”

He also criticized Congress for causing Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s electoral defeat and accused the Samajwadi Party of threatening to demolish Dalit monuments after coming to power in 2012.

Stressing the opposition’s ambiguous approach, CM Yogi said that when they failed to construct, they talked of demolishing the existing structures.

Yogi contrasted it with PM Modi’s resolute approach, adding that he facilitated the construction of the Panch Teerth associated with Baba Saheb.

“You contributed to forming the government, hence this credit goes to you”, CM Yogi remarked.

He further commented, “A single vote cast in the right direction can change fate, while one cast in the wrong one leads to an identity crisis. Congress, SP, and BSP are caught in a rut they are unable to get out of. They seem to despise goodness.”

“They even glorify mafias and criminals, visit their homes and read ‘Fatiha’ on their deaths, but when an innocent Hindu falls victim to an accident, they remain quiet. ‘Hum samanya nagrikon ko Ram-Ram karte hain aur mafia-apradhiyon ka Ram Naam Satya (We greet common citizens with ‘Ram-Ram’ and criminals with ‘Ram Naam Satya’).”

The Chief Minister highlighted the challenges faced during the SP-BSP regime at Seer Govardhan, the birthplace of Saint Ravidas. He mentioned that there was only one route leading there, causing difficulties for the lakhs of devotees visiting.

Today, the sacred land of Sadhguru Ravidas boasts a grand memorial, a 25-foot-high statue, a park, and a four-lane road, making it more accessible and grander, he pointed out.

He noted the historical significance of Ayodhya’s International Airport being named after Maharishi Valmiki prior to the consecration of Ram Lalla.

Drawing a contrast between political ideologies, he pointed out the divisive nature of the SP, BSP, and Congress alliance, which focuses on caste divisions, while highlighting the BJP alliance’s commitment to honoring all 140 crore Indians and great personalities.

“When Congress insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi increased the respect of farmers by giving them ‘Bharat Ratna’.”

The CM mentioned that the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ pledges to construct an additional three crore houses for the poor over the next five years. He assured that the public will continue to benefit from government schemes.

He also pointed out the infrastructural developments in Bijnor, including the four-lane connectivity with Meerut and Nazimabad, and mentioned the progress made in addressing the flood issues.

CM Yogi emphasized the inclusive approach of the government, recognizing and respecting every section of society, including farmers, youth, and women.

CM Yogi praised Om Kumar, emphasizing his two-term tenure as an MLA and noteworthy contributions to his domain. Yogi exuded confidence that with the strong support and blessings of the public, Om Kumar will come to Delhi with flying colours.

He encouraged all voters to exercise their right to vote and also urged others to participate in the democratic process.