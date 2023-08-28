What is the ‘Indian Poets Trio’ that had Jayanta Mahapatra?

Jayanta Mahapatra, a revered figure in Odisha’s literary world, has passed away at the age of 95. His demise has sparked discussions among those who admired his literary works, particularly focusing on his role in the renowned ‘Indian Poets Trio.’

Mahapatra was an integral part of a trio of poets who laid the foundations of Indian English Poetry. This illustrious trio included A. K. Ramanujan and R. Parthasarathy.

Beyond his stature as one of the most celebrated Indian poets of his time, Mahapatra’s contribution to Indian English Poetry was significant. He shared a special connection with A. K. Ramanujan, a distinguished poet within the same literary tradition.

Mahapatra’s poetry was characterized by its extensive use of words, blending seamlessly with authentic Indian themes, placing him in a category of his own.

Other poets of ‘Indian Poets Trio’:

A. K. Ramanujan, a multifaceted scholar, was not just a poet but also a linguist, philologist, folklorist, translator, and playwright. His academic pursuits spanned five languages: English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Sanskrit.

Ramanujan’s wide-ranging research encompassed both classical and contemporary forms of literature, and he passionately advocated for recognizing and preserving local, non-standard dialects.

While his literary output encompassed various genres, Ramanujan’s poems are popular for their enigmatic quality. They startle originality with sophisticated style, and profound artistic expression. Posthumously, he was honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for ‘The Collected Poems.’

R. Parthasarathy, on the other hand, served as a lecturer in English Literature in Mumbai for a decade before joining Oxford University Press in 1971 as the Regional Editor in Chennai. Later, in 1978, he relocated to New Delhi.

Currently, he holds the position of Associate Professor of English and Asian Studies at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, United States.

This trio of poets, consisting of Ramanujan, Parthasarathy, and Mahapatra, not only contributed significantly to Indian English Poetry but also stood out by not adhering to the conventions of the Bombay school of poets, with the exception of R. Parthasarathy. Over the years, Mahapatra crafted a unique, serene poetic voice that set him apart from his contemporaries.