Most notable works of Jayanta Mahapatra

Jayanta Mahapatra, a prominent figure in the literary circles of Odisha, has passed away at the age of 95. His departure has reignited discussions surrounding his own literary creations. In light of this, let’s take a closer look at some of his noteworthy works.

Notable works:

Throughout his career, Mahapatra penned a total of 27 books of poems, with seven written in Odia and the remainder in English. His poetic volumes encompass titles like ‘Relationship,’ ‘Bare Face,’ and ‘Shadow Space.’ Not confining himself to poetry alone, Mahapatra ventured into various forms of prose.

In 1981, Jayanta Mahapatra achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the Sahitya Akademi award for his poetry book ‘Relationships.’ This accolade made him the first-ever English-language writer to be honored with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award.

Among his published works of prose are ‘Green Gardener,’ an anthology of short stories, and ‘Door of Paper: Essay and Memoirs.’ Notably, Mahapatra’s talents extended beyond writing, as he served as an esteemed editor, overseeing the literary magazine, ‘Chandrabhaga.’

Mahapatra’s poetry gained recognition not only within India but also on an international platform. His poems found their place in prestigious poetry anthologies such as ‘The Dance of the Peacock: An Anthology of English Poetry from India,’ published by Hidden Brook Press in Canada.

Writing style of Jayanta Mahapatra:

Furthermore, Mahapatra displayed his prowess as a translator by rendering Odia works into English. Several of his translations found a home in the bi-monthly literary magazine, ‘Indian Literature.’ Anthologies featuring his translations were also published.

In the realm of contemporary Indian-English poetry, Jayanta Mahapatra stood out as a highly dedicated and prolific poet. He made a unique and original contribution to Indian-English poetry in a relatively short span of time.

What set him apart from many Indian-English poets was his distinctiveness. Unlike others who drew obvious influence from world poets, Mahapatra did not draw influence from extensive exposure to poetry. His poetry radiated authenticity, featuring a conversational, dramatic, lyrical, or prosaic tone as needed, always devoid of pretentiousness yet incredibly impactful.

Mahapatra’s dedication to his craft was evident in his careful and sincere approach. He demonstrated a profound aesthetic concern for both the structure and linguistic versatility of his works, showcasing a level of maturity and originality that was truly exceptional.