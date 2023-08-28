Who was Jayanta Mahapatra? Padma Shri poet passes away at 95

Renowned Odisha-born writer and globally acclaimed poet, Jayanta Mahapatra, has passed away at the age of 95. The eminent literary figure breathed his last on Sunday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Mahapatra had been battling pneumonia, a condition that eventually led to his demise. In 2009, he received the prestigious Padma Shri award for his significant contributions to the world of literature. However, he took the unusual step of returning this accolade as a form of protest against what he saw as a moral imbalance eroding the societal fabric.

He holds the distinction of being the first Indian poet to be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi award for his work in English poetry. Among his notable literary works are ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘Hunger,’ which have come to be regarded as timeless classics in contemporary Indian English literature.

Jayanta Mahapatra’s literary legacy comprises an impressive collection of 27 books of poems, with seven written in Odia and the remainder in English. Notable titles among these include ‘Relationship,’ ‘Bare Face,’ and ‘Shadow Space.’

More of his works and awards:

Beyond the realm of poetry, Mahapatra was a versatile writer who ventured into various forms of prose. His published works of prose include ‘Green Gardener,’ a collection of short stories, and ‘Door of Paper: Essay and Memoirs.’

A key figure in the foundation of Indian English Poetry, he formed a trio alongside A. K. Ramanujan and R. Parthasarathy. What set Mahapatra apart was his distinctive voice, untouched by the influences of the Bombay school of poets. Over the years, he cultivated a unique and tranquil poetic style that distinguished him from his contemporaries.

In recognition of his literary prowess, Jayanta Mahapatra received the Jacob Glatstein Memorial Award from Poetry magazine in Chicago. He also earned the Allen Tate Poetry Prize in 2009, presented by The Sewanee Review, and the SAARC Literary Award in New Delhi the same year. Tata Literature Lifetime Achievement Award further celebrated his contributions.

He received the Padma Shri in 2009. Same year, Ravenshaw University granted him an honorary doctorate.

Jayanta Mahapatra’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian literature. It has left behind a lasting imprint on the world of poetry and prose.

Condolences:

National Vice President of the BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda, conveyed his condolences on Twitter, saying, “His poetry, rooted in the ethos of Odisha, served as a bridge between Indian culture and English verse. His evocative reflections on life, love, and loss will resonate for generations. A true literary giant.”

In response, one user described him as a hero, a source of inspiration, and a mysterious figure cherished by the people of Cuttack.

Another user paid tribute to him as the embodiment of the fusion of physics and poetry, acknowledging Jayanta Mahapatra’s status as a globally renowned poet.