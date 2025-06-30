What is Shravani Mela? How and where is it celebrated across India?

Every year during the sacred month of Shravan, thousands of devotees dressed in saffron set off on a remarkable journey to Deoghar in Jharkhand, drawn by the magnetic pull of devotion to Lord Shiva. This is the Shravani Mela, not just a religious event, but a mass movement of faith, culture, and spiritual energy that sweeps across northern and eastern India.

What is Shravani Mela?

The Shravani Mela is a month-long religious pilgrimage that takes place during Shravan (July-August), a time considered highly auspicious in the Hindu calendar. Devotees, known as Kanwariyas, walk barefoot for nearly 100 kilometers, carrying holy water from the Ganges in Sultanganj to offer at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

This yatra (journey) is full of chants of “Bol Bam” and scenes of immense devotion. The kanwars (decorated bamboo poles with water containers on either side) are carried with reverence and never allowed to touch the ground.

Where and how is it celebrated?

Deoghar in Jharkhand becomes the focal point of the Mela. Pilgrims start arriving in waves from various parts of India, like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and even from Nepal. The entire region transforms into a spiritual hub, with temporary shelters, food stalls, medical camps, and security arrangements all set up to support the massive influx of people.

The journey often begins from Sultanganj in Bihar, where the Ganga flows northwards, a rarity in itself, and ends at Baidyanath Dham.

People believe that the offering of Ganga Jal (water) to the Shiva Linga here absolves sins and fulfills wishes.

Amidst the devotional atmosphere, the logistics to manage the crowd are colossal. Roads close for pilgrims, temporary camps are there, and cultural programs also dot the landscape, turning it into a celebration of faith and tradition.

Special train services for Shravani Mela 2025

To manage the enormous footfall, Indian Railways introduces special MEMU trains connecting key points during the Mela. This year, from 11 July to 9 August 2025, several pairs of MEMU special trains will operate to help devotees reach Deoghar and nearby towns smoothly:

– Jasidih–Dumka route will see two special pairs daily: morning and evening departures.

– Jasidih–Godda and Deoghar–Jasidih trains will also run daily, catering to pilgrims coming from adjacent districts.

– Frequent shuttle services between Jasidih and Baidyanathdham Deoghar are there. This allows early morning and late-night options for easy temple access.

All MEMU trains will stop at important en-route stations, including a special halt at Satsang Nagar Halt, ensuring convenience for local devotees.

For an entire month, the air around Deoghar vibrates with chants, bells, and the steady footsteps of lakhs of pilgrims united in purpose.