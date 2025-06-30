Ramdev shares year-round natural tips for stronger lungs and immunity

Yoga guru Ramdev has once again turned to social media to share simple, age-old remedies for modern health concerns. This time, he is focusing on respiratory issues.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he offered advice especially aimed at children who suffer from frequent cough, cold, and asthma.

According to Ramdev, the mainstream response to these conditions often involves inhalers and steroids. But he warned that long-term use of such medication can negatively impact children’s immunity and may even increase the risk of health issues like cataracts and diabetes later in life.

Instead, he recommended turning to Balprash, a traditional Ayurvedic formulation. “Feed children Balprash for 12 months, especially those who struggle with cough or asthma. It strengthens their lungs, boosts immunity, and supports brain development,” he wrote. He added that adults can also benefit from it.

He also tackled a common myth that chyawanprash should only be consumed in winter. “People think chyawanprash is only for the cold season, but if you are someone who often suffers from coughs or colds, you can have it year-round,” Ramdev clarified.

His post didn’t stop at herbal solutions. He also encouraged making a few simple dietary changes. “If you are drinking milk, add turmeric to it. Or better yet, drink soya milk. It contains protein and doesn’t trigger cough like regular milk sometimes does,” he advised.

Addressing the rising issue of pollution, especially in urban areas, Ramdev stressed the importance of lung care. “Pollution starts compromising your lungs silently. It doesn’t wait for old age. So you must take preventive steps early,” he said.

For that, he turned to yoga, his core area of expertise. He advised doing Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom breathing exercises every morning, along with Shankhnaad, a traditional sound practice believed to clear the lungs and strengthen respiratory health.