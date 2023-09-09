What is Bharat Mandapam? Read details about G20 summit venue

Global leaders have converged in New Delhi for a significant two-day summit at the impressive Bharat Mandapam venue. Let’s delve into what makes this venue special.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), affectionately known as Bharat Mandapam, is located within New Delhi’s sprawling Pragati Maidan. Spanning a vast 123-acre area, this Mandapam stands as India’s largest hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

Inspired by the concept of “Anubhav Mandapam” envisioned by Lord Basaveshwara, originally designed for public ceremonies, Bharat Mandapam reflects a rich cultural heritage.

This Convention Centre, a marvel valued at around ₹2,700 crore, offers seating for 3,000 individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this venue on July 26th this year. Equipped with cutting-edge amenities such as a convention centre, exhibition halls, and an amphitheatre, Bharat Mandapam showcases India’s commitment to hosting world-class events.

Throughout the summit, Bharat Mandapam serves as a platform to exhibit India’s vibrant and diverse culture to global leaders and delegates, earning it the nickname, the cultural ‘corridor’.

The Mandapam’s architectural design draws inspiration from the graceful ‘Shankha’ or conch shell. Its walls and facades beautifully incorporate various elements of India’s traditional art and culture, providing a captivating visual experience.

A prominent feature of this remarkable venue is the towering 29-foot-tall bronze statue of Nataraja. This masterpiece was crafted from Ashtadhatu and weighs approximately 18 tons. Renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty and his team skillfully created it in just seven months. They hail from Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu.