G20 Summit kicks off today, Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam buzzing with activity

The 18th G20 Summit, which starts on Saturday, September 9, will bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and other international leaders together at the expansive Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

The host nation, India, struggled for last-minute agreement on contentious subjects including the Ukraine war, climate change, and global governance as the national capital was spruced up and somewhat depopulated for the huge world event.

Leaders have already received warnings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that their disagreements run the risk of igniting conflict and undermining public confidence.

The decision by Chinese President Xi Jinping to boycott the meeting and send his Premier Li Qiang in its place diminished the significance of the G20 Summit even before it started.

Full schedule of G20 Summit 2023

Day 1 (September 9)

9:30am to 10:30am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, followed by a welcome photograph with the Prime Minister at Tree of Life Foyer. Subsequently, leaders and heads of delegation assemble in Leaders’ Lounge, Level 2 at Bharat Mandapam.

10:30am to 1:30pm: The first session, called ‘One Earth,’ will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

1:30pm to 3:30pm: Various bilateral meetings will be held.

3:30pm to 4:45pm: The second session, ‘One Family,’ will take place in the summit venue after which the leaders return to their hotels.

7pm to 8pm: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner, beginning with a welcome photograph on arrival.

Day 2 (September 10)

8:15am to 9am: visit of leaders to Rajghat

9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.

10:15am -10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam’s South Plaza.

10:30am to 12:30pm: The third session of the summit, called ‘One Future’, will take place at the venue followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

G 20 leaders who are present

Joe Biden

Rishi Sunak

Justin Trudeau

Emmanuel Macron

Anthony Albanese

Fumio Kishida

Olaf Scholz

Yoon Suk Yeol

Cyril Ramaphosa

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Prominent absentees

Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin

Pedro Sanchez

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador