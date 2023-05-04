Voting not only a right, but also a duty: Yogi on UP civic polls

Casting his vote at booth number 797 of the English Medium Primary School (Girls) here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said voting is not only a democratic right, but also a duty given by the makers of India’s great constitution.

Following the mantra of ‘first voting then refreshment’ in the municipal elections, Yogi Adityanath, who reached the booth of this ideal polling station at 7:01 am, also became the first voter at his booth. After voting, he returned to the Gorakhnath temple for refreshment.

Talking to reporters after voting, the chief minister said, “By making better use of this right (exercising franchise) in the election of the municipal bodies, we can contribute towards strengthening the urban system and developing smart and safe cities.”

He said in order to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding systematic development in urban areas, the right to vote should be considered as a duty and put to better use.

Describing voting as a festival of democracy and congratulating everyone on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said in the entire municipal elections, more than 4.32 crore voters of the state are expected to participate in two phases to strengthen the urban system.

In the first phase on Thursday, polling is being held at a total of 7,288 booths in 10 municipal corporations, 104 municipalities and 276 town panchayats in 37 districts. More than 2 crore 40 lakh voters will exercise their franchise. The state election commission has made all arrangements regarding the voting. Also, with God’s grace the weather has become so pleasant.

It may be recalled here that CM Yogi was also the first voter at the booth during Lok Sabha and state assembly elections held in 2019 and 2022 respectively.