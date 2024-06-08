Poll debacle: Panchayat pradhans, deputies submit mass resignations

Taking the responsibility of poor voting percentage in the Lok Sabha election in respective panchayat areas in three Assembly constituencies, the panchayat pradhans and deputy pradhans have voluntarily submitted resignations to the BDO.

Even though Rachna Banerjee won the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, the voting percentage was poor in four panchayat areas of Kodaliya-1, Kodaliya-2 in Chinsurah, Bandel and Debanandapur. In these four panchayat areas, a shortfall of over 7,000 votes was well marked.

Kodaliya-1 panchayat pradhan Sukanta Ghosh, deputy pradhan Debashis Chakraborty, Kodaliya-2 pradhan Bela Majhi Ghosh, deputy pradhan Sucheta Manna, Bandel pradhan Indu Paswan, deputy pradhan Pradeep Roy, Debanandapur pradhan Ruma Pal and deputy Pradhan Piyush Dhar are among those who tendered their resignation voluntarily to the BDO.

The Chinsurah MLA Ashit Mazumdar said, “I agree with the decision taken by the pradhans and deputy pradhans.

The BJP Hooghly organization district secretary Suresh Sahu remarked that the Chinsurah MLA should also submit his resignation for the bad performance of TMC in Chinsurah Vidhan Sabha constituency.