Ministers should give up VIP culture: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the ministers to visit the people, while giving them the mantra of ‘dialogue, coordination and sensitivity.’ He also asked them to give up VIP culture.

“Ministers should go to the field, communicate with the public with sensitivity and solve the problems by coordinating with local public representatives and government administration. Wherever there is any problem, inform the Chief Minister’s Office, you will get full support,” he said.

In the special meeting of the Cabinet Ministers on Saturday, the Chief Minister first congratulated on the formation of the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was reported that both Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were not present as they were in Delhi.

This was the first meeting of CM with his ministers after the Lok Sabha polls, where BJP did not perform well.

The Chief Minister said that the way development has gained momentum in UP in the 10 years of the Prime Minister, we will be successful in creating many new records in the coming five years.

During the conversation with the ministers, the Chief Minister stressed that whether it is ministers or other public representatives, everyone will have to avoid VIP culture. Everyone has to be alert and cautious to ensure that none of our activities reflect VIP culture.

Discussing the departmental action plan, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working towards the target of a $1 trillion economy. In this, the responsibility of every department is already decided. It is the responsibility of the ministers to review the progress as per the target and to make immediate corrections where there are irregularities, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 is about to end. All departments should ensure that the funds provided in the current budget are spent appropriately. An increase in allocation and expenditure is expected.

He said that expenditures should also be reviewed at the department level. The concerned ministers should review their departmental situation. He also said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we are getting all possible assistance from the Central Government for the overall development of the state, he added.

Get the remaining amount by establishing coordination with the Centre. Departmental ministers themselves should communicate with the ministers of the Government of India. Do not keep the project disrupted due to lack of a focal point. The work should be continued by releasing the state share as per rules. All departments should ensure to send 100% utilization certificates on time, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the satisfaction of the common man and progress of the state is at the core of all the public welfare efforts of the state government. Jansunwai Samadhan System (IGRS and CM Helpline) is a very useful medium for easy resolution of complaints/problems of the common people.

Be it ministers, other public representatives or officers/employees, it is the responsibility of everyone to promptly dispose of the applications received on IGRS on priority. He said that we have adopted a policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals, he said.

Ministers should also review the proceedings being taken at the police station, tehsil and district level regarding the applications received on IGRS and CM Helpline. He also stressed on the e-cabinet system for Council of Ministers meetings and effective implementation of e-office in all departments