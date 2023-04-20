SIT recreates scene of Atiq-Ashraf killing at the spot

SIT teams, along with the members of the judicial commission probing into the daring killing of Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Thursday, visited the spot of the crime along with forensic teams to recreate the scene.

Sources said a bike was also used to recreate the scene by the six member forensic team.

Mafia don Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 in Colvin Hospital premises.

The SIT constituted in the case inspected the site and got the scene recreated. On that day, all the constables, including those deputed for the security of Atiq and Ashraf, were present. Everyone was asked to take the same position that they had taken at the time of the incident.

The judicial commission headed by retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi reached Prayagraj to investigate the murder of Atiq and Ashraf. The commission had a meeting with the top officials of the Commissionerate and ADG Zone and Police Commissioner at the Circuit House.

The members of the commission also visited the spot of the incident Colvin Hospital. Apart from Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, the commission also includes retired IPS Subesh Kumar Singh and retired Justice Brijesh Kumar Soni.

In connection with the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, the SIT from Lucknow also held a meeting with the officers of Police Commissionerate. Various aspects of the incident were investigated and officers were questioned.

After this, the officers inspected the spot and expressed their displeasure over the failure of the CCTV installed in the campus of Colvin Hospital. Raising objection to the CCTV being closed for months, SIT members asked why no one paid attention to it. Questions were also raised on the security of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the three accused involved in the Atiq- Ashraf killings, who are in police custody since yesterday, were repeatedly saying that they wanted to be a big mafia and hence they committed the crime.

Sources said the police team had already interrogated Atiq’s shooters of more than 12 hours and all the three accused are changing statements frequently.

One of the accused, Sunny, said, “I don’t have any boss, I am a don.”

According to the sources, shooter Sunny in police custody has confessed that they got weapons from the ‘Jitendra Gogi gang’ from Delhi. Kanpur-based criminal Babar was also associated with this gang. Through Babar, they came in contact with the Gogi gang.

Sources said the accused revealed that they reached Prayagraj by bus from Lucknow on April 12. All three of them stayed in a hotel in front of the railway station, one and a half kilometers away from Colvin Hospital. They initially intended to kill Atiq and Ashraf in court on April 13, but at that time they did not get a chance to execute their plan. After this, on April 15, during the day, they went to see Colvin Hospital. They bought two new mobiles but could not collect fake IDs for SIM cards.

After shooting Atiq and Ashraf to death, the trio raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to overcome their fear, the shooters said.

Earlier, the three shooters confessed in front of the police that they wanted to be like Lawrence Bishnoi, sources said.