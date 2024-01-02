SIT formed to probe drug case against Bikram Majithia

The Punjab Police has once again set up a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the allegations of drug smuggling against Bikram Singh Majithia, a former minister in the Akali Dal government.

This is the fourth SIT to be set up to investigate the drug case against Majithia.

The three-member SIT headed by Patiala DIG HS Bhullar comprises Dhuri SP Yogesh Sharma and Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

ADGP-cum-Director of the Bureau of Investigation LK Yadav issued the orders to this effect with the approval of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The need to reconstitute the SIT arose following the retirement of ADGP MS Chhina on December 31.

On December 20, 2021, Majithia was booked by the Congress government under then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. A SIT led by Additional Inspector General of Police Balraj Singh was formed to look into the allegations following the filing of the FIR.

Subsequently, the AAP Government designated IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu as the SIT’s supervisor. AIG Rahul S, the SIT’s previous head, was also removed in May of last year when ADGP MS Chhina, the IG at the time, took over.

Thus, the current SIT is the fourth SIT to look into Majithia’s FIR. The SIT’s primary task is to compile evidence against Majithia that connects him to infamous drug smugglers. Majithia has been pleading innocence claiming that he is the victim of political vendetta.