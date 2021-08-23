UP MP also seeks ban on phrase ‘Gorakh Dhanda’

A week after the Haryana government banned the use of the word ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ — a word used to refer to unethical practices –, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, has demanded a similar ban in Uttar Pradesh.

“The word Gorakh Dhanda hurts the sentiments of followers of Guru Gorakhnath. It is unethical to allow such words. I do not know when the term was coined and whether it was a part of a conspiracy to malign our saints. I appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban this word and also thank the Haryana government for taking the initiative,” he told reporters.

The decision to ban the use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ was taken by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him.

The delegation urged Manohar Lal Khattar to ban the use of the term as it hurts the sentiments of followers of Saint Gorakhnath.

Khattar then declared a ban on using the term and said Gorakhnath was a saint and using this term hurts the sentiments of his followers.