Mitti_Me_Mila_Dunga trending on Twitter

The mafia that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to dump in the dust has finally met its fate. Asad Ahmed, the son of mafia Atiq Ahmed and the main accused in Umesh Pal’s murder, and his main shooter Ghulam, were killed in an encounter by the STF.

After this STF action, social media was abuzz with the Yogi’s pledge to fix the mafia as netizens recalled his statement. Social media users were all praise for the chief minister for his determination to show the criminals their place. #Mitti_Mein_Mila_Dunga started trending on Twitter. The hashtag trended at number 1 for a long time. People supported the Yogi Government’s action against the mafia through this and fiercely tweeted, retweeted a like and shared in favour of CM Yogi.

#मिट्टी_में_मिला_दुंगा But till late evening 23.5 thousand people gave their reactions. While 58.8 thousand engaged with this hashtag, it had a potential reach of 78.6 million (7.86 crore) people.

After the encounter of Asad and Ghulam, many other hashtags also started going viral on social media. In these, people commented a lot on hashtags like #Encounter, #Atiq Ahmed, #UP Police, #UPSTF, #Guddu Muslim, #Asad Ahmed, #Baba, #Vikas Dubey. While the people were appreciating the action of UP STF, Atiq was discussing the crimes of Atiq Ahmed and the misdeeds of his son. CM Yogi’s zero tolerance policy against criminals and mafia was also heartily appreciated by them.

Not only this, the video of CM Yogi saying ‘Mitti Me Mila Dunga…’ in the Assembly also went viral. He had given the statement in response to an attack of the Opposition over the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal,. He had said that the families of the victims had filed a case against Atiq Ahmed. This is a mafia funded by the Samajwadi Party. Our government has done the work of breaking his back. I am saying it again, I am saying it in this House, we will raze this mafia to the ground.

Reactions on Twitter

People tweeted their comments along with photos of Asad and Ghulam killed in the encounter. While one user wrote, “Mafia’s son and shooter lying in the soil”, another, quoting Yogi’s statement ‘we will mix the devilish history sheeters with the soil’, suggested, “The Yogiraj model should be implemented in the whole country.”

Yet another user wrote no matter how much one battles against the state, this is Maharaj ji’s government, it knows how to mix the mafia in the mud.

Dr. Prachi Sadhvi wrote: “Yogi means justice, Yogi means security.”

One user termed Asad’s encounter a lesson for those who want to choose the path of crime and violence in UP.