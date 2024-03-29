Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ challenge goes viral

Kartik Aaryan is causing a social media frenzy once again! Fans are buzzing with excitement as they trend the iconic dialogue “Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main” from the upcoming movie “Chandu Champion”, with Kartik in lead.

With his stellar performance in “SatyaPrem Ki Katha” earning him accolades and awards, Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up for his much-awaited collaboration with Kabir Khan in “Chandu Champion.” The film, which also marks his reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has been generating considerable buzz since its announcement.

Adding fuel to the excitement, Kartik recently surprised everyone with a fun challenge. He dared football star Harry Kane to recite the famous dialogue “Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main” and received a signed jersey in return. The video of this exchange quickly went viral, sparking a trending frenzy with #ChanduNahiChampionHainMain on social media platforms.

Kartik Aaryan has undeniably become a trendsetter in Indian cinema, especially among the younger audience. Whether it’s his dance moves, characters, hairstyles, or dialogues, everything he does seems to captivate the masses. The exclusive dialogue reveal from “Chandu Champion” has only added to the excitement, turning it into a celebration for fans everywhere.

In addition to “Chandu Champion,” Kartik has a busy lineup ahead. He is currently shooting for “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” set for release this Diwali, and has also signed on for a period drama with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Furthermore, he will be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama, showcasing his versatility across genres.

Fans can mark their calendars for June 2024 when “Chandu Champion” hits the cinemas, promising a dose of entertainment from Kartik Aaryan like never before. With his infectious energy and charm, Kartik continues to cement his position as one of Bollywood’s brightest stars, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting his every move.