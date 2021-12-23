Mayawati seeks SC intervention in Ayodhya land scam

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has sought Supreme Court intervention in the alleged land scam in Ayodhya.

“It is a serious matter since the names of influential people, including bureaucrats, have emerged in the scam. The Supreme Court should take note of it and the Centre must order a high-level probe. The matter concerns the faith and sentiments of crores of people. A committee of retired judges should be set up to probe the matter,” she said while talking to reporters here on Thursday.

The state government has already set up an inquiry into the alleged scam.

On the phone taping allegation levelled by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati said, “When Congress was in power it indulged in similar tactics and now the BJP is doing the same.”

However, the BSP president supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to link voter ID with Aadhaar card.

Mayawati said that she supports the Bill linking voter ID with Aadhaar cards since it would check bogus voting.

Mayawati has held a meeting with the office-bearers from all 75 districts in the state in which she reiterated that the BSP would not enter into any alliance and would contest the Assembly polls on its own.