Labourers kept as ‘patients’ in UP hospital, owner arrested

The police raided a private hospital and found that labourers were being kept hostage as ‘patients’ so that the hospital could pass the inspections to be done by the Medical Council of India for recognition.

As investigations unfolded, it was found that Dr Shekhar Saxena, managing director of MC Saxena Group of College, had allegedly lured labourers to pose as patients so that the inspection could be cleared.

Dr Saxena has been arrested on charges of luring labourers and making them pose as patients when no treatment was required.

Police said prima facie it appeared that the institute was trying to get recognition from the Medical Council of India (MCI).

As per norms, a hospital has to show a specific number of patients treated, only then it gets the MCI recognition.

Dr Saxena, has been booked under various charges, including voluntarily causing injury by dangerous weapons, wrongful confinement, extortion, dishonesty and forgery.

DCP, west zone, Somen Barma said that a police team, which rushed to the hospital, confirmed that some labourers were undergoing treatment there.

“We immediately called a doctors’ team led by the chief medical officer (CMO) who confirmed that the labourers were all healthy and needed no treatment. We then arrested Dr Shekhar Saxena and registered a case against him and others,” he said.

Somen Barma said the hospital coordinators had told the labourers that they would get Rs 400-Rs 500 per day for remaining confined to their beds.