Two labourers killed in accident in Durgapur Steel Plant

Chandan Mal and Ramu Tudu, two labourers were killed and two others have been injured when a portion of a boundary wall collapsed on them during drainage system construction work at Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) here today.

The incident has created a stir as there have been regular incidents of fatal incidents involving workers and employees of central public sector Durgapur Steel Plant.

The workers have blamed the factory inspector, labour minister and the district INTTUC along with the plant management and the steel ministry responsible for the present situation.

Advertisement

Both the CITU and the INTTUC have said that they will start a major agitation on this issue soon. Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) is awaiting modernisation, as its machineries are getting aged and outdated.

Bulu Mal and Suresh, two other labourers have been admitted in hospital in critical condition.

The debris was being removed through cranes and excavators. The victims were trapped inside the debris. Manas Dutta, leader of a trade union said that all the victims have been recovered and no one else is trapped.

Kirti Azad, TMC candidate for the Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha seat has demanded compensation for the victim’s families and urged to increase safety measures for the labourers at Durgapur Steel Plant.