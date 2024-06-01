Assam: Body recovered from rat-hole mine, rescue efforts on for other two labourers

The body of one of the three labourers was recovered nearly a week after they were trapped in an illegal rat-hole mine in Ledo’s Tikok area.

The rescue operation, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), has been intensified in an effort to locate the remaining two missing labourers.

The three miners have been trapped since May 26 following a landslide in the Patkai hills located in Assam’s Tinsukia district. Among those trapped are Dawa Cherpa from Bhojpur in Nepal and two workers from Meghalaya, identified as John and Fenaal.

After rescue officials reported the incident, the administration is actively conducting rescue operations with the assistance of multiple agencies. The incident brings to the fore a recurring tragedy in the North East, where unscientific and illegal mining practices resulted in the death of several workers over the years.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned rat-hole mining in the region in 2014 in view of the hazardous nature of the terrain. However, local organisations allege that despite the ban, illegal coal extraction continues in various parts of the region, putting the lives of mine labourers at significant risk.

The neighbouring state of Meghalaya has also seen numerous instances of labourers getting trapped and dying in rat-hole mines. Recently, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma advocated the resumption of coal mining in a scientific manner. He suggested that coal mining in the state might resume following a proper scientific process, especially after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This incident underscores the urgent need for strict enforcement of mining regulations and the implementation of safer, more scientific mining practices to prevent further loss of life.