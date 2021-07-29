The kin of two Bikru massacre victims who were killed in an ambush by slain gangster Vikas Dubey last year in July has been given jobs by the government.

Vaishnavi Mishra, daughter of deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, who was killed along with his aides in the Bikru ambush, has been appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) by the state government.

Umesh Kumar, the brother of constable Bablu Kumar, has joined as a trainee constable in the Kanpur Police Commissionerate.

Vaishnavi Mishra had applied for the post of OSD. After a year-long process, Vaishnavi has finally got the appointment.

Vaishnavi was initially posted at the police headquarters, but now she has been transferred to Kanpur Police Commissionerate. She has joined the police office and is being trained by the concerned officials.

Remembering her father, Vaishnavi said, “I believe my father is always going to be part of my life. At one point, it seemed as if everything was over. But my mother and other family elders inspired me. I also received huge support from my relatives and friends, and I decided to join the state police.”

Constable Bablu Kumar was posted in the Bithoor police station when the Bikru massacre took place.

Bablu’s younger brother Umesh had applied for a government job.

After clearing the physical and medical examination, Umesh has now been selected in the state’s police force. He has also been given a posting in the Kanpur Police Commissionerate.

A senior official in Lucknow said that the family members of the remaining six martyrs would soon be given jobs as per their qualifications soon.

Eight policemen were ambushed in the Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops on July 3.

Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he reportedly tried to escape from the spot in Sachendi in Kanpur.