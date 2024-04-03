2 killed, 2 two injured in road mishap at Kanksha

Two bike riders were killed and two injured when a truck overturned over them at national highway 19 in Kanksha, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

While the two men succumbed to their injuries another person was critically injured and has been admitted at a hospital in Durgapur.

Kanksha Police immediately rushed and recovered the bodies trapped below the truck and sent it to Durgapur sub-divisional hospital.

Due to this accident, there was a massive traffic snarl at NH-19 in Panagarh. Angry locals blocked the national highway at Birudiha of Kanksha in protest.

Suman Kumar Jaiswal, ACP of Kanksha said that the truck has been seized and four people have been injured. Top cops of ADPC rushed to the spot after the accident occurred at around 8am today. The truck was overloaded with stone chips and suddenly after breaking lost control and overturned on a motorcycle and cycle passing beside it.