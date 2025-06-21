Adulterated mustard oil seized, Two arrested

Acting on credible intelligence, the Enforcement Branch of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate conducted a successful raid on Thursday, near Bangihati More, under the jurisdiction of Serampore police station. The operation led to the seizure of a large consignment of adulterated mustard oil and counterfeit packaging materials from M/s Radhe Krishna Enterprise, located on Delhi Road, Serampore.

Two individuals — Mintu Pandey and Gunjan Kumar — were arrested at the scene. More than 300 containers of spurious mustard oil, bearing fake labels of popular brands such as Gopal Gold, Royal Tiger, and Shakti Gold, were confiscated. Police also recovered counterfeit labels, empty plastic bottles, screen printing equipment, and synthetic oil compounds used in the adulteration process.

During initial questioning, the accused confessed to running the illegal operation over an extended period. The raid marks a significant breakthrough in the Commissionerate’s ongoing efforts to combat food adulteration and protect public health.

A criminal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket.