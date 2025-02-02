Huge quantity of ganja seized on Jharkhand border

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate intercepted an inter-state drugs consignment in the Dishergarh area, at the Purulia–West Burdwan–Jharkhand border. Approximately two quintals of ganja were seized, and five people were arrested. A vehicle and a pick-up van were also impounded. The ganja was concealed within bags of tomatoes being transported from Odisha.

Dr Arvind Anand, DCP (HQ) of ADPC, stated that the narcotic substances were transported underneath the bags of tomatoes. Five people have been arrested so far. The incident occurred yesterday under the Kulti Police Station area. Acting on a specific tipoff, Kulti Police, along with the Detective Department of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, conducted a roadblock and intercepted two suspected vehicles near Subhas Setu in Dishergarh Ghat. Ganja was seized from both vehicles.

The Detective Department and Kulti Police have launched a joint investigation to determine the destination of the large quantity of drugs. The five individuals have been presented in court under the Narcotic Substances Act and remanded in police custody for further investigation. The arrested individuals were the drivers and helpers of the pick-up van and the other vehicle.

